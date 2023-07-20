A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Okanagan Connector and Merritt-Princeton Highway intersection. (BC Wildfire Services)

New wildfire discovered near Okanagan Connector, Highway 5A

The blaze is 1.5 hectares in size

The blaze was discovered at Minnie Lake just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. It is deemed out of control and is 1.5 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is under investigation.

More to come.

