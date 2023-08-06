A new wildfire has sparked southeast of Little Fort. (BC Wildfire Service)

New blaze sparks near Highway 5 south of Little Fort

The wildfire was discovered around 3 p.m.

A new wildfire has sparked just three kilometres southeast of Little Fort.

The blaze is only two hectares in size and is showing moderately vigorous behaviour.

The wildfire was discovered around 3 p.m. and crews are hard at work with nine BC Wildfire Service personnel, two helicopters, airtanker support, and the local fire department battling the blaze.

The Stolle Creek fire is highly visible to Little Fort and drivers on Highway 5.

