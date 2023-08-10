Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s help in recovering a stolen violin. It dates back to the 1840s. (Photo/RCMP)

Nearly 200-year-old violin stolen in Kelowna alley

The rare and highly valuable violin dates back to the 1840s

Kelowna RCMP is looking for help in recovering a rare and highly valuable violin that dates back to the 1840s.

The Italian-made instrument was believed to have been stolen Aug. 3 in the lane behind the 700 block of Wilson Avenue (between Gordon and Ethel), following a performance by the owner.

“This violin holds not only significant monetary value but also immense sentimental value,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The violin has a distinctive one-piece back and is accompanied by three bows, two black and one red.

It was stored in a silver, carbon-fibre case with backpack straps and covered in stickers from various countries the owner has visited.

A case similar to the one a nearly 200-year-old violin was stored in. It was stolen in a laneway behind the 700 block of Wilson Avenue on Aug. 3, 2023. (Photo/RCMP)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the violin is asked to call RCMP at (250) 762-3300, and reference file number 2023-46714, or anonymously at Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
