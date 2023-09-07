Nanaimo racing pigeon ends up 743 km off-course near Williams Lake

Bert a racing pigeon from Nanaimo was returned home after showing up near Williams Lake. (BCSPCA Williams Lake photo)

After flying more than 700 km off course, a racing pigeon from Nanaimo named Bert was recently returned home, thanks to the efforts of a good Samaritan in Williams Lake.

When the BCSPCA Williams Lake Branch received Bert from the good Samaritan they researched his leg band to find his owners.

“Bert has had an adventure that took him far from home,” noted the branch in a Facebook post. “He was released on Aug. 17 and somehow found himself 743 km from where he was supposed to end up.”

The BCSPCA also said it was a good thing Bert knew humans would help him.

Racing pigeons are trained to return to their home loft when released at various distances and to enter the loft through the trapdoors.



