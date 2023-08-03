Museum in Keremeos to get lighting upgrades

One of the room exhibits at the new South Similkameen Museum Society museum. (Black Press file photo)

The South Similkameen Museum Society in Keremeos will soon have new track lighting which will increase the electrical efficiency of the building.

At the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board meeting on Aug. 3, the board voted to withdraw $1,000 from the Electoral Area B Community Works Reserve to pay for the supply and installation of the track lighting.

The project is eligible under the Cultural Infrastructure project category. The objective of this criteria is to install infrastructure to allow the museum to operate more efficiently, Wayne Making, a regional district accountant said in a report to the board.

KeremeosMuseumOkanagan-Similkameen Regional District