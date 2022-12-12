Multiple emergency crews respond to serious crash down Kelowna embankment

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP

UPDATE: 12:15p.m.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is on the scene and investigating.

Closures are still in effect on Burtch Road and Bernard Avenue.

ORIGINAL: 8:45a.m.

A single car rollover into the field adjacent the Apple Bowl Stadium caused the closure of Burtch Road and sections of Bernard Avenue on Monday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 8 a.m. on Dec. 12, near the 1500 Block of Burtch Rd.

At least one person was injured in what police are calling a serious incident, and was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Approximately 15 emergency vehicles responded to the crash.

The streets are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage who has not yet spoken to the police please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-76339.

