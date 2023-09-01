Mountie to pay fine for Okanagan Falls crash that sent 2 to hospital

One of those injured received serious but not-life-threatening injuries

The BC Highway Patrol Officer who sent two people to the hospital following a crash in Okanagan Falls will pay a fine for the incident.

Const. Ian Wetzel-Eden ended up pleading guilty to one charge of failing to stop at a stop sign under the Motor Vehicle Act for the July 10, 2022 incident.

The charge of driving without due care against him was dropped.

Wetzel-Eden appeared in Kelowna court on Aug. 28, where he was sentenced to pay a fine of $368 and a $55 victim surcharge.

According to information previously released by the Independent Investigations Office of BC, Wetzel-Eden was responding to an unrelated incident when he crashed into a civilian pickup truck at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were both injured in the collision and transported to a hospital for treatment. One was described as having serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

The charges were approved by the BC Prosecution Service on June 22, 2023, after the IIO BC finished its investigation.

