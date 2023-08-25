More than 4,000 properties remain on evacuation order across Central Okanagan

Many properties across the Central Okanagan remain on either evacuation order or alert as wildfire crews continue to attack the Grouse Complex of fires. (BC Wildfire Services)

More than 18,000 properties remain on either evacuation order or alert across the Central Okanagan, as of Friday morning.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD) announced the numbers via press release in their Friday morning regional update.

As of Friday morning (Aug. 25), approximately 2,663 properties in West Kelowna, 655 in Lake Country, 1,114 in the RDCO electoral Area, and 50 in Westbank First Nation remain on evacuation order. Another 13,773 properties remain on evacuation alert across the Central Okanagan.

Residents on evacuation alert must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if fire conditions change. The full list of evacuation orders and alerts, as well as a map to see where the borders of the zones are, can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (COEOC) website cordemergency.ca/map.

Evacuation orders mean residents can not return home yet as crews continue active firefighting and deal with other dangers like downed powerlines, damaged trees, hazardous materials, and additional debris.

It was announced on Thursday that the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country are both now being held, meaning they are not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries. The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna remains out of control.

