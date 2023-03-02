Snow will continue on Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt today (Mar. 2) with 20 to 30 cm expected to fall by Friday (Mar. 3) near noon. Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of the Fraser Valley. /B.C. Transportation

More snow expected for Coquihalla Highway while mix hits most of Fraser Valley

Mixed rain and snow will stop this morning for most of Fraser Valley while Coquihalla gets more snow

Another round of snow will continue for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt on Thursday (Mar. 2) with rain mixed with wet snow expected for other parts of the Fraser Valley.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, difficult driving conditions and reduced visibility are expected on the Coquihalla Highway until Friday near noon with total snow predicted between 20 cm and 30 cm.

“Snow will intensify this morning and continue through tonight before easing to flurries near noon Friday,” the weather statement read.

Meanwhile, approximately 5 cm of snow was expected overnight over higher elevations in the Fraser Valley, with lower elevations receiving rain.

Schools in Mission, Abbotsford and Chilliwack are open today. According to Environment Canada, the mixed precipitation is expected to stop this morning.

