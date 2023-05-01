The City of Penticton is proposing to install gates at the 300 Block breezeway on Main Street. (Western News file)

More security gates likely headed to downtown Penticton

Gates have been requested for a breezeway in the 300-block of Main Street

A second set of security gates may be coming to Penticton’s downtown breezeways.

Council will weigh whether to approve the $10,000 cost for installing the gates at the breezeway in the 300-block of Main Street at their May 2 meeting.

The gates, like the previously installed in the 200-block in 2021, would be closed overnight.

The first set proved a success in cutting down on the cleaning and maintenance needed for the 200-block breezeway.

Opening and closing the gates would be done on a daily basis by city staff, typically bylaw, on the same schedule as the 200 block gates.

According to the staff report, the first set of gates have resulted in a significant reduction in costs for monitoring, cleaning and maintaining the 200-block breezeway.

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Area has backed the project. In a letter to the city, they said that the breezeway has become a popular site for individuals to camp and use substances, and that during preparations for the community market their staff are regularly subjected to threats and verbal abuse from people in the breezeway.

A timeline for the installation was not included in the city staff report to council.

Municipal Government

