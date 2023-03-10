More flights added to Kelowna International Airport schedule

With spring on its way, Kelowna International Airport is adding more flights to more destinations.
Starting in May, direct flights will resume to Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon and Kitchener/Waterloo.
New seasonal routes will include:
Flair Airlines
– Kitchener/Waterloo
Starting May 13 – 1x weekly service on Saturdays
– Winnipeg
Starting June 10 – 2x weekly service on Tuesday and Saturday
– Toronto
Starting June 9 – 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday
WestJet
– Saskatoon
Starting June 2 – 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday
– Regina
Starting May 21 -2x weekly service on Thursday and Sunday
– Winnipeg
Starts June 2 – 3x weekly service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Lynx
– Toronto
Starting April 13 – 3x weekly service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Starting May 7 – 4x weekly with the addition of Sundays.
“We are excited to introduce these routes and give our customers more options when it comes to air travel,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “Our goal is always to provide the best service possible and these flights will help us do just that.”
Air Canada will also soon be adding more flights to Montreal from Kelowna.
To find out more about what is going on at the airport this spring season, check out the travel show at YLW this weekend.
