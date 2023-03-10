Kelowna International Airport. (File photo)

More flights added to Kelowna International Airport schedule

New flights include trips to Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon

With spring on its way, Kelowna International Airport is adding more flights to more destinations.

Starting in May, direct flights will resume to Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon and Kitchener/Waterloo.

New seasonal routes will include:

Flair Airlines

– Kitchener/Waterloo

Starting May 13 – 1x weekly service on Saturdays

– Winnipeg

Starting June 10 – 2x weekly service on Tuesday and Saturday

– Toronto

Starting June 9 – 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday

WestJet

– Saskatoon

Starting June 2 – 2x weekly service on Monday and Friday

– Regina

Starting May 21 -2x weekly service on Thursday and Sunday

– Winnipeg

Starts June 2 – 3x weekly service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Lynx

– Toronto

Starting April 13 – 3x weekly service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Starting May 7 – 4x weekly with the addition of Sundays.

“We are excited to introduce these routes and give our customers more options when it comes to air travel,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “Our goal is always to provide the best service possible and these flights will help us do just that.”

Air Canada will also soon be adding more flights to Montreal from Kelowna.

To find out more about what is going on at the airport this spring season, check out the travel show at YLW this weekend.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
