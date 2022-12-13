Missing woman last seen in Vernon one week ago

RCMP asking for public’s help in finding 28-year-old

Shiean Blackkettle

Shiean Blackkettle

A 28-year-old woman is missing from Vernon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Shiean Niome Blackkettle.

The 28-year-old is believed to have last been in Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Blackkettle is five feet eight inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Logging truck trailer ditched on highway near Vernon

READ MORE: Crews help out at Vernon collision

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Missing womanRCMPVernon

Previous story
ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years
Next story
Military and university-trained physician assistants rejected by B.C.’s health system

Just Posted

This isn’t just a Christmas light display this is a full on show timed to music at 103 Devon Dr, Okanagan Falls. Worth the drive.
Photos: South Okanagan Christmas lights that are worth the drive

The Jones’ Wonderland on Huth Ave. will be a must stop on the BC Transit Lights Tour taking place Dec. 14 in Penticton. (Debbie Jones photo Facebook)
Hop on board the free BC Transit Christmas Lights Tour in Penticton

Julian Smallbone (right) and Will Seguin from Penticton’s Chevrolet Huber Bannister are giving away a 2010 Equinox SUV to one family in need this Christmas.
Penticton car dealership giving away vehicle to family in need this Christmas

Discovery House lit up in 2021. On Dec. 17, they turn the lights on once again as part of their ongoing Shed the Light on Addiction campaign. Donations can still be made towards their goal for the year. (Brennan Phillips - Western News).
Penticton’s Discovery House almost halfway to Shed the Light on Addiction fundraising goal