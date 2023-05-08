UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found

RCMP thank public for help in locating 30-year-old

Hailey Lewis-Crowder

Hailey Lewis-Crowder

UPDATE May 9:

The 30-year-old woman, last seen in Vernon on May 6th, has been located safe and well.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to extend our appreciation to the public and our media partners for their assistance,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.

…………………………..

ORIGINAL May 8:

The public’s help is being sought in finding a missing Vernon woman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Hailey Lewis-Crowder. She is 30 years old and was last seen in Vernon on Saturday, May 6.

Lewis-Crowder five-foot-eight-inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen or been in contact with her is asked to call local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Flood watch ends in Armstrong

READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH: Westside roads unstable on Okanagan Indian Band

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Petition in support of Jordan Peterson’s Kelowna tour stop
Next story
EU takes aim at countries helping Russia to avoid sanctions

Just Posted

An arson fire completely destroyed the Penticton Toyota dealership in May. The black plume of smoke could be seen across the city. Two were arrested for the arson but charges have not been formalized. (Facebook)
Penticton man charged for Toyota arson

Door-to-door canvassers will be in Penticton, said BC Cancer Foundation. But they won’t be asking for cash. (Submitted)
BC Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door in Penticton

A passerby captured video of the fire on May 8. (Mike Turner - Facebook)
Morning fire on Penticton’s Main Street considered suspicious

A large mudslide cut off eight homes of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band on May 3. (Keremeos Community News - Facebook)
Cawston mudslide leaves 12 still cut off after 5 days

Pop-up banner image