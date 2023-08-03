Cody Collinge has not been seen or heard from since July 26 in the Keremeos/Cawston area, said police. (RCMP handout)

Cody Collinge has not been seen or heard from since July 26 in the Keremeos/Cawston area, said police. (RCMP handout)

Missing man’s car found abandoned at Similkameen River

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cody Collinge

RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cody Collinge whose vehicle was found abandoned on the bank of the Similkameen River in Cawston.

Collinge was reported missing on July 31 but has not been seen or heard from since July 26 in the Keremeos/Cawston area, said police. Cody is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan but very few in Keremeos.

Description of Cody Collinge:

Caucasian male

40 years

184 cm (6 ft 0 in)

80 kg (176 lbs)

Hazel eyes

Brown hair

Greying beard

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Collinge is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: Well loved Penticton man seeking help for cancer treatment

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s heavy’: Firefighter deaths weighing on B.C. wildfire crews
Next story
Hiren Creek wildfire grows to 758 hectares near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Cody Collinge has not been seen or heard from since July 26 in the Keremeos/Cawston area, said police. (RCMP handout)
Missing man’s car found abandoned at Similkameen River

Local favourites Jack and Jill will be performing at Penticton’s B.C. Day celebrations taking place this Sunday at Gyro Park. (Slackwater Brewing photo)
B.C. Day celebrations bring all the fun a day early in Penticton

Jerome Abraham, long-time former executive director of Penticton’s Discovery House, is looking to the community to help with his cancer treatment. (GoFundMe)
Penticton’s Jerome Abraham looking for support for cancer treatment

Air crews reload their water tanks on Osoyoos Lake while fighting the nearby Eagle Bluff Wildfire on July 30. The wildfire remained out of control on July 31, though many evacuation orders had been lifted. (Sandy Steck - Contributed)
Highway 3 west of Osoyoos down to single-lane traffic due to Eagle Bluff Wildfire