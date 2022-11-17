Kelowna resident Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11 (Photo - Kamloops RCMP)

Kelowna resident Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11 (Photo - Kamloops RCMP)

Missing Kelowna man last seen in Kamloops

Joseph Driscoll was last seen in Kamloops on Friday, Nov. 11

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kelowna man.

Joseph Driscoll, 42, has been missing since Friday, Nov. 11. He was last seen in Kamloops.

The 5’10”, 166-pound man is bald, has green eyes and has many tattoos, including tribal tattoos on his neck and upper back and a skull on his left forearm.

The last vehicle he was associated with was a 2016 black Ford F350 with the B.C. license plate KW6538.

If anyone has any information or knows his whereabouts, they are to call the Kamloops RCMP at (250) 828-3000.

READ MORE: Kelowna welcomes ‘net-zero’ home to the public

READ MORE: Making waste valuable: UBCO receives funds to help businesses reuse, repurpose, recycle

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKamloopsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Incoming B.C. premier Eby vows to make Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside healthy, safe
Next story
Vernon homeless camp taken down

Just Posted

Aggressive dog bylaws will have more teeth than before among other new animal welfare protections in Penticton. (Black Press file photo)
Six pets and backyard chickens; Penticton rolls out new animal control bylaw

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

Aydar Suniev and Luca Di Pasquo celebrate after the Penticton Vees’ 4-0 victory against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night, Nov. 4. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees gear up for biggest test yet as Highway 97 rivalry renews at SOEC

Steve Dahnert, 60, was riding his motorbike along Highway 33 in 2020 when an SUV travelling in the opposite direction crossed the double-solid lines and collided with him. (Contributed)
Teen driver fined $2,000 for crash that killed well-loved Penticton college instructor