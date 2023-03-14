Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

Burnaby RCMP believe Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, made his way to the Okanagan Valley

A missing Burnaby man may have ventured to the Okanagan Valley.

Burnaby RCMP issued a release Friday, March 10, asking for the public’s help in locating Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44. Yang has not been seen by his family for quite some time, however, they’ve always kept in touch through email.

On Tuesday, March 13, police issued a second release saying they believe Yang is in the Okanagan.

“We have information to believe Benson is somewhere in the Okanagan,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP. “Please contact police with any information.”

Yang is Asian with a moustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black hoodie underneath.

Yang is five-foot-seven-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His family have concerns for his wellbeing and is asking for anyone that may have seen him to please contact the police.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-7837. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Okanagan RCMP make ‘by far the largest and most significant drug and gun seizure’

READ MORE: Man charged with yelling racial slurs and threatening Abbotsford restaurant customers

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lowermainlandmissing personOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Transportation Safety Board urges better medical screening guidelines for pilots

Just Posted

Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

The Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry is celebrating one year on Sunday, March 19 from 11 to 1 p.m. on Ellis Street outside the Elks Club. (Logan Lockhart Western News file photo)
Penticton Community Fridge celebrates 1 year anniversary

Penticton Indian Band. (Submitted logo)
Penticton Indian Band Police warn of attempted abduction

Juno Award winners Digging Roots will be one of several Indigenous artists performing at the upcoming SKƏLƔAP Movable Feast in Penticton on March 29. (Ratul Debnath photo)
Movable Feast showcases Indigenous artistry in Penticton

Pop-up banner image