Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang, left, visited Summerland on Jan. 16. With her are Summerland mayor Doug Holmes and deputy mayor Erin Trainer. (Contributed)

Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang, left, visited Summerland on Jan. 16. With her are Summerland mayor Doug Holmes and deputy mayor Erin Trainer. (Contributed)

Minister of Municipal Affairs visits Summerland

Aging aquatic centre and delivery of primary health care among topics discussed

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes and Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer hosted Anne Kang, provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs, on a visit to the community on Jan. 16.

The visit included a tour of Summerland’s downtown, including a look at the aging aquatic and fitness centre.

Among the issues discussed were plans to hold a referendum for a new recreation centre and efforts to see a long-term solution for the delivery of primary health care in the community.

READ ALSO: Summerland council picks site for new pool

READ ALSO: B.C. primary care teams ‘chronically understaffed,’ opposition says

Kang highlighted the need for partnership and mentioned the province’s commitment to four key areas: attainable and affordable housing, safer communities, improved health care, and a sustainable, clean, secure and fair economy.

“I want to thank Summerland council, Mayor Doug Holmes and Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer for welcoming me to their community,” she said. “I’m excited to continue building on our relationship and working together to make life even better for people who call Summerland home.”

Other topics of discussion focused on council’s recently adopted strategic priorities, including aging water and road infrastructure, the need to maintain services within the community in an era of centralization, and affordable housing.

“We appreciate the partnership approach the province is demonstrating, and we are committed to working together to ensure a sustainable, vibrant and healthy Summerland,” Holmes said. “Our citizens expect their governments to collaborate, and today was a great example of that.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentSummerland

Previous story
B.C. First Nation says unique deal gives it veto power over proposed coal mine
Next story
Cat rescued from North Okanagan house fire

Just Posted

City Hall. (File photo)
Penticton to look at streamlining development variance process

A community safety report says provincial downloading has caused Penticton fire service to attend more medical emergencies, including overdoses as seen in this photo taken a few years ago. The city is asking the province to fund mental health workers to deal with the mental health crisis happening on the streets. (Western File photo)
Penticton city council sends ‘urgent’ letter for Interior Health to fund Car 40

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) plays against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris serving as coaches for BCHL Top Prospects game in Penticton

Members of Penticton’s breweries presented a cheque for $3,330 to Dragonfly Pond Society with money raised from their collab beer Do Good. (Submitted)
Penticton collaboration beer ‘Do Good’ does good raising over $3K