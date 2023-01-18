Minister of Municipal Affairs visits Summerland

Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang, left, visited Summerland on Jan. 16. With her are Summerland mayor Doug Holmes and deputy mayor Erin Trainer. (Contributed)

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes and Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer hosted Anne Kang, provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs, on a visit to the community on Jan. 16.

The visit included a tour of Summerland’s downtown, including a look at the aging aquatic and fitness centre.

Among the issues discussed were plans to hold a referendum for a new recreation centre and efforts to see a long-term solution for the delivery of primary health care in the community.

READ ALSO: Summerland council picks site for new pool

READ ALSO: B.C. primary care teams ‘chronically understaffed,’ opposition says

Kang highlighted the need for partnership and mentioned the province’s commitment to four key areas: attainable and affordable housing, safer communities, improved health care, and a sustainable, clean, secure and fair economy.

“I want to thank Summerland council, Mayor Doug Holmes and Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer for welcoming me to their community,” she said. “I’m excited to continue building on our relationship and working together to make life even better for people who call Summerland home.”

Other topics of discussion focused on council’s recently adopted strategic priorities, including aging water and road infrastructure, the need to maintain services within the community in an era of centralization, and affordable housing.

“We appreciate the partnership approach the province is demonstrating, and we are committed to working together to ensure a sustainable, vibrant and healthy Summerland,” Holmes said. “Our citizens expect their governments to collaborate, and today was a great example of that.”

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentSummerland