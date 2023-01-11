Lakewood Mall is for sale at $11.5 million. (Photo/MCL Real Estate Group)

Mega money for Lake Country mall

Mall consists of Dollarama, Tim Hortons and 15 other retail and service tenants

Lakewood Mall in Lake Country is for sale with a price tag of $11.5 million.

The listing on MCL Real Estate Group states the property at 11852 Highway 97 is an “extremely rare opportunity for an investor to purchase an income-producing retail shopping centre located in the heart of the Okanagan.”

The mall consists of two titles and is home to a new 10,300 square-foot Dollarama, Tim Hortons with a drive-thru and 15 other retail and service tenants.

“This property presents potential for significant rental income growth and future redevelopment opportunities,” the listing reads.

READ MORE: Grab a growler of gluten-free beer at new Lake Country brewery

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

For SaleLake CountryRetailShopping and Classifieds

Previous story
B.C. nurse suspended over sexual relationship with former psychiatric patient
Next story
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet

Just Posted

A new independent report said Penticton RCMP are having to spend too much time on mental health calls and the city should hire mental health experts to free up police to do work on crimes. The report suggests that Penticton’s approach to community safety needs an overhaul. (Western News file photo)
Perception of crime and disorder in Penticton is the reality, says criminologist report

Penticton Vees forward Jackson Nieuwendyk joined by the team’s McDonald’s 7th skater. Children across the community have the opportunity to step on the ice with members of the team ahead of each game. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Naramata’s Chute Lake Lodge hosts a public skate with members of the Vees. (Photo- Penticton Vees/Facebook)
Skate with the Penticton Vees at Naramata’s Chute Lake Lodge this weekend

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child

The Penticton Vees sit atop the B.C. Hockey League’s standings with 60 points (Photo- Garrett James)
No moves for Penticton Vees at BCHL trade deadline as team pursues back-to-back titles