Randall George William

Man wanted for drug-related offences in Vernon

Police are in search of 41-year-old Randall George William

Police in Vernon are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for drug-related offences.

Randall George William, 41, is wanted for offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a media release Wednesday, Aug. 23.

William is described as standing five-foot-five-inches tall and weighing 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or, information can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

