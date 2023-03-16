Rob or Red, the man who died following an incident on March 6 in Salmon Arm. (Photo contributed)

Man struck by a vehicle during altercation in Salmon Arm succumbs to injuries

RCMP say incident which concluded near Starbucks is still under investigation

One of the people who was involved in an incident in Salmon Arm on March 6 that came to an end at a Starbucks drive-thru has died.

“One of the parties struck by the vehicle, and who was subsequently transported to hospital, has unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained, and has since died,” stated an RCMP’s Southeast District release. “The incident remains under investigation, as independent evidence is obtained.”

The release was issued on March 16 as an update to the initial report on March 7, which stated a dispute between four people who knew each other was allegedly over a debt. On March 6, officers responded with BC Ambulance to a report of a disturbance where a vehicle struck a man in the 1100 block of Lakeshore Drive SW.

According to RCMP, the driver of the vehicle was trying to escape damage being done to his vehicle during an altercation, and in the process struck one of the other pedestrians involved.

A man named Franz, who lives rough, said Rob, the man who died, was like a brother to him.

“I’m just distraught about that, I just can’t believe it. I can’t hear his radio anymore, his laughter, yeah, it’s just sad. I’m going to miss him dearly. The homeless community is upset. It shouldn’t have happened to him.

“He was popular…We never had an argument or anything. He’s just an awesome person. I don’t know what to do now, without him around. Just got to keep living I guess.”

Chrissy Deye, who has been involved with the outdoor Food with Friends lunches since their inception, reiterated that Rob was well-loved and respected.

“He has greatly touched the local community of people who knew him.”

Read more: Police say incident near Salmon Arm Starbucks drive-thru result of money dispute

Read more: ‘Everyone’s affected’: Rising prices add to stress for Shuswap families


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
DeathSalmon ArmVehicles

