The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

Man injured after being shot by RCMP, police watchdog investigating

IIO says police had received reports of man stabbing people prior to shooting

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after police shot a man in Prince George.

The man, who was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” was shot by police April 26 around 9 p.m. after reports of a man stabbing people. The BC RCMP release adds a victim of the reported stabbing was also treated at hospital.

BC RCMP say officers found the reportedly armed suspect “who became aggressive.”

Police say the officers used a conducted energy weapon, then “an interaction occurred,” and officers shot the man. The release does not specify what the “interaction” was.

Now that the IIO is investigating, no further information will be released.

Prince George RCMP is conducting a subsequent investigation into the stabbing incident.

READ MORE: Lawsuit alleges Prince George teen was coerced into sex trade while in ministry care

READ MORE: Police investigating 5th Prince George homicide of the year, all linked to drug trade

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King’s coronation in London next week
Next story
Recluse Okanagan ultramarathoner the subject of best-selling book

Just Posted

The BC Housing project fronting Skaha Lake Road is ready to take residents in June. The recovery based model may be the first of its kind in B.C. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton aiming for more affordable housing support from government

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield ham it up at the 2023 SILGA (Southern Interior Local Government Association) convention in Vernon on April 27 over their friendly rivalry regarding the Junior A Hockey playoffs where the underdog Salmon Arm Silverbacks face the Penticton Vees. (Photo contributed)
Penticton and Salmon Arm councils ham it up for Interior Conference rivalry

A three alarm fire erupted in a storage yard on Green Mountain Road Sunday, destroying two trailers and other items. (Mike Biden photo)
Close to $44k raised, from U.S. to Italy, for Penticton man after heartbreaking fire

Bradly Nadeau scored four goals in the Penticton Vees’ Game No. 1 victory against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, March 31. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees’ Bradly Nadeau wins BCHL MVP