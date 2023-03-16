Paul Vincent Binder, 52, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of a Scotch Creek resident, was released from custody on March 15, 2023. He was charged in December 2022 and court proceedings are still ongoing. (Facebook photo)

Paul Vincent Binder, 52, who is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of a Scotch Creek resident, was released from custody on March 15, 2023. He was charged in December 2022 and court proceedings are still ongoing. (Facebook photo)

Man charged with second-degree murder in North Shuswap death released on bail

32-year-old Scotch Creek resident was killed in June 2021

A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 32-year-old Scotch Creek resident has been released on bail.

Paul Vincent Binder, 52, was charged on Dec. 5, 2022 with the murder of John Vance.

In Kamloops Law Courts on March 15, 2023, BC Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves ordered Binder’s release on surety bail with a $10,000 deposit, as well as a dozen conditions.

On March 7, a publication ban had been ordered on details of the proceedings. The next court date scheduled is March 20 for an arraignment hearing. At that time the accused can enter a guilty plea or, if not, choose a type of trial, such as trial by judge or trial by judge and jury.

In the early morning of June 25, 2021, Chase RCMP responded to the report of a shooting in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek. When officers responded, they found a man had been shot. He subsequently died of his wounds.

Read more: Murder charge laid in 2021 shooting death of North Shuswap man

Read more: ‘Everyone’s affected’: Rising prices add to stress for Shuswap families


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtmurderShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey RCMP conducting internal review after supervisor slams unit’s performance
Next story
Young girl testifies against piano teacher in Kelowna sexual assault case

Just Posted

Council voted Wednesday, March 15, to grant the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association with $15,000 in cash and an additional in-kind grant of $7,500. (Western News - File)
Council grants Downtown Penticton Association with $22K, twice the recommended amount

A truck was found fully engulfed on Island Rd. near Highway 97 in Oliver March 14. (Kathy Giguere Facebook)
Torched truck in Oliver reported stolen the next day: RCMP

A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia. Wild horse mares walk along an oil and gas roadway on crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.

Penticton’s courts, where a man drove home in 2022 after being sentenced that day for driving without a lisence. (File)
Penticton man gets 90-day jail sentence for driving from court after license suspended

Pop-up banner image