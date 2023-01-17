An ambulance was stolen from Penticton hospital and a man later arrested on Jan. 17. (File photo)

Man arrested after stealing ambulance from Penticton hospital

The man was found hiding in some bushes after abandoning the vehicle

A man has been arrested and charged after taking a joyride in an ambulance stolen from the Penticton Regional Hospital.

On Jan. 17, RCMP responded to reports that a man had gained entry into an ambulance parked at the hospital and drove it away.

Police found the ambulance abandoned a few blocks away.

“Multiple officers quickly responded to the area,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services, Indigenous Policing Services, and patrol officers all hit the road to conduct patrols, conduct a dog track, lock down a scene and a perimeter, and analyze the recovered ambulance.”

About 45 minutes later, RCMP received another call from a resident near the scene about a suspicious man hiding in the bushes near their house.

The suspect was found at the scene by officers.

“Our officers worked extremely quickly to track down the ambulance and the suspect,” said Lyons. “We are also very appreciative of the community member noticing a person they found suspicious and calling police to report it. We are proud to work with the community to keep our city safe.”

The man was arrested, held in custody, and charges of theft of a motor vehicle are being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.

