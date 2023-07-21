Man arrested after community comes together to stop Kelowna bush blaze

Local businesses banded together to extinguish a fire on Kirschner Avenue, stop alleged arson

A bush fire that sparked on Kirschner Avenue was snuffed out before it spread thanks to a “great community effort.”

Ashley Robson, an employee with Diamond H Tack ran out to help after she heard a small fire had been started in front of the store.

Approximately 20 people from surrounding businesses worked together using fire extinguishers and buckets of water to extinguish the blaze.

Robson used Diamond H Tack’s fire extinguisher to battle the blaze until firefighters arrived.

The neighbouring Fairfield Vet Clinic also jumped to help.

“A woman came into Fairfield, yelling she needed an extinguisher because a bush was on fire,” said a receptionist at Fairfield Animal Hospital. “She ran outside and we followed and saw a bush on fire. It was a huge light up and it was near a vehicle, which was concerning.”

A Capital News reporter at the scene confirms that the bush fire has now been extinguished.

A group of people stopped the man allegedly responsible for starting the blaze and surrounded him man, while he sat shirtless on the sidewalk, until RCMP arrived.

The man was arrested and taken away in handcuffs.

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tip line launched for missing B.C. kids Aurora, Joshua Bolton amid Amber Alert
Next story
Lack of funding to sink B.C.’s only FASD clinic in Vernon

Just Posted

Willis Creek fire near Princeton. (BC Wildfire)
Fire burning east of Highway 3 near Princeton

This juvenile bear wandered through a West Bench backyard early July, 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Do the ‘bear’ minimum: Report wildlife encounters in the Okanagan-Similkameen

Time Family of Wines general manager Christa Lee McWatters stands in the barrel room (theatre No. 1 of the old Pen Mar theatre) at the grand opening of the new Chronos tasting room now open daily at 361 Martin Street in downtown Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
PHOTOS: Bottle sabering, barrel thieving offered at newly opened Penticton tasting room

Cars for a Cause, a charity event at Oliver’s Area 27 in support of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, returned on Thursday, July 20, for the first time since 2019. Kids and parents got the chance to step inside some of the world’s fastest cars and later ride with professional drivers. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
PHOTOS: Kids get ‘once in a lifetime’ thrill at world-renowned Oliver racetrack