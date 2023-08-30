It is believed the trailer ignited due to malfunctioning brakes. Photo Facebook

It is believed the trailer ignited due to malfunctioning brakes. Photo Facebook

Malfunctioning brakes suspected of causing fire on Highway 5A near Princeton

Quick response from local fire department and BC Wildfire eliminates threat

Quick action from Princeton firefighters, BC Wildfire and police prevented a blaze on Highway 5A, north of Allison Lake, from spreading out of control.

A tractor-trailer ignited at about 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, and the flames quickly travelled to the adjacent rural landscape, according to RCMP Cpl. Kyle Richmond,

“When police arrived the (trailer) was fully engulfed in flames,” he said.

Fortis BC was also called to the scene as the fire threatened its infrastructure.

It is believed the fire was caused by malfunctioning brakes.

The highway was closed for several hours, but as of 4 p.m. was open to alternative lane traffic, with flaggers on site.

Richmond said it was fortunate there was significant rainfall the previous evening, but also credited the firefighters’ speedy response to the emergency.

READ MORE: Crow stuck in rodent trap spurs B.C. woman to speak against glue board use

READ MORE: Experts weigh in on dementia support amid Okanagan wildfire crisis

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023PrincetonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COVID outbreak at Vernon hospital results in one death
Next story
Car crashes into trailer on Vernon highway

Just Posted

Sx Penticton search and rescue specialists and a Topflight helicopter had the difficult task of recovering the body of a hiker on McIntyre Bluffs in OK Falls. (Penticton & District Search & Rescue photo)
Hiker’s body recovered from mountain above Okanagan Falls

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is offering a variety of recreation programs for the fall season. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen fall recreation guide available

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)
Penticton MLA pushing for better alternatives to Highway 97 slide detours

Four properties are on evacuation alert amid this week’s rockslide north of Summerland. (YouTube- PolioVitruvius)
VIDEO: Four homes put on evacuation alert due to Highway 97 rockslide near Summerland