A 5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded north of Vancouver Island on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded north of Vancouver Island on Sept. 17, 2023. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

Magnitude 5.5 quake recorded off B.C. coast following earlier tremor

No tsunami is expected

A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today.

Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time, following a 4.2 magnitude quake recorded about an hour and a half earlier near the same location.

The epicentre was 206 kilometres west of Port Hardy, north of Vancouver Island.

The agency says it is currently monitoring a swarm of earthquakes far off the coast of northern Vancouver Island.

The agency says there have been more than 30 quakes since Sept. 14, though none have been felt, and the largest recorded magnitude is 5.5.

There are no reports of any damage from today’s quakes.

No tsunami is expected.

READ ALSO: At least 7 people report being bitten by a coyote in the Lower Mainland

The Canadian Press

Earthquakevancouverisland

Love The Keremeos Review?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prominent climate activist to speak at Okanagan College in Penticton
Next story
Wildfires, opioids, homes on agenda at gathering of B.C.’s local leaders

Just Posted

Vees start regular season with a perfect 3-0 pre-season with 5-3 win over Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday. Photo: Cherie Morgan
Penticton Vees start year with perfect 3-0 pre-season

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Vancouver activist Seth Klein will speak on climate change at Okanagan College in Penticton Sept. 21. (Photo- Josh Berson)
Prominent climate activist to speak at Okanagan College in Penticton

Alberni Valley Bulldog’s Ethan Bono goes one-on-one with a BCHL goalie during a skills event at the BC Hockey League all-star weekend in Penticton on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton invests $50k to keep BCHL all-star weekend in city for 2024