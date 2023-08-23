Lightning likely behind fire sparked near Princeton

The fire is listed at 0.009 hectares in size

A fire likely sparked by lightning was spotted near Princeton on Aug. 23. (BC WIldfire Service)

Lightning is believed to have sparked a small spot fire east of Princeton.

The fire was first discovered shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The most recent size update lists the fire at just 0.009 hectares.

Shisler Creek is listed as a reference point for the fire on the BC Wildfire Service map.

