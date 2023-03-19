BC Cancer – Kelowna centre. Image BC Cancer Foundation

Law firm celebrates 50 years with donation to BC Cancer – Kelowna

Pushor Mitchell donated $25,000 to fund a chemotherapy chair

A Kelowna law firm is celebrating 50 years in business with a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation.

Pushor Mitchell has donated $25,000 to fund a chemotherapy chair as part of a $6.1 million campaign for a state-of-the-art systemic therapy suite at BC Cancer Kelowna.

“Making a difference in a meaningful way is one of the most important values we live by,” said Joni Metherell, Managing Partner for Pushor Mitchell LLP. “Cancer has impacted our team over the years and our support of the new therapy suite is an opportunity to make a difference for those we know, and others in our community who have been affected”.

The new suite will increase treatment capacity by 40 per cent and bring in new clinical trials.

“With our aging and growing population, the demand for cancer care is only expected to grow. The new systemic therapy suite will not only help meet this need, but will also ensure Interior patients have access to the latest, most effective therapies,” said Pardeep Khrod, BC Cancer Foundation’s executive director for the Interior. “Thanks to the support of Pushor Mitchell, we can continue to advance vital research and bring live-saving treatments to cancer patients in our community and beyond.”

Nearly 6,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed in the Interior every year. The majority of these patients will require systemic therapy in their fight against cancer.

Pop-up banner image