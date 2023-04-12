Late night fire damages 5 vehicles behind Kelowna dealership

The fire department received calls about the blaze at 10:20 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were found on fire behind the Volvo dealership in Kelowna late Tuesday night.

The Kelowna Fire Department received calls around 10:20 p.m. reporting multiple vehicles were on fire behind the dealership in the area of 800 Finns Road. When first on scene, it was reported three cars were on fire. Because of that, another crew was called to the scene.

In total, five vehicles were damaged in the blaze.

No one was injured and the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department had two engines and 10 personnel at the scene along with RCMP and emergency services.

Several vehicles were found on fire behind the Volvo dealership (800 Finns Rd.) in Kelowna around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday April 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Several vehicles were found on fire behind the Volvo dealership (800 Finns Rd.) in Kelowna around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday April 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

READ MORE: Family safe after semi smashes through Kelowna home

READ MORE: Road closures around Kelowna General Hospital for utility works

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireKelownaOkanaganVehicles

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firefighters in Salmon Arm respond to calls involving people living rough
Next story
Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Just Posted

Snow pack measurements in British Columbia were below normal, although some parts of the province had measurements above normal, according to the April 1 statistics. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
Snow levels below normal in most of B.C.

Penticton Farmers’ Market opens Saturday, April 15. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton Farmers’ Market opens for the season

Penticton Vees goalie Yaniv Perets won his 12th game of the season Tuesday as the Vees downed the Langley Rivermen 4-3. Perets is fourth among league netminders with a 1.97 goals against average. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Carolina Hurricanes sign former Penticton Vees goaltender

The Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association has started a petition to
‘Kids just want to play’: Penticton Lacrosse petition reaches 300 for indoor space