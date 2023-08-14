A blaze in the Skaha area could be seen around midnight on Saturday. A large hedge was on fire. (Facebook)

Late night cedar hedge fire in Penticton under investigation

Neighbours used hoses to douse blaze in multiple bushes and cedars Sunday

During tinder-dry conditions, nearby residents and Penticton firefighters rushed to put out multiple shrubs and tall cedar trees on fire in the Skaha area late Saturday night.

Nearby residents used a hose to help contain the blaze prior to the fire department arriving at 12:03 a.m. to the 2900 block of Wilson Street on Aug. 13.

Flames were around 10 feet high but extinguished quickly by the fire department, said Shane Mills, city communications manager.

The shrubs and cedar trees were damaged by the fire but because of the quick actions of residents and firefighters, there were no exposures to any nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Leaders are holding drought forums

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holds drought forums
Next story
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report

Just Posted

Late night crash on Highway 3 near Cawston. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Highway 3 reopen near Cawston after crash

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen, left, meets with MLA Dan Ashton and BC United Leader Kevin Falcon, right, to discuss issues facing the community such as the doctor shortage. (Dan Ashton - Twitter)
Oliver hospital’s emergency department closing overnight again

Temperatures in the Okanagan are expected in the high 30s with Tuesday going as hot as 38 C. (File photo)
Beat the heat inside Penticton facilities

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops remains out of control amid rising mercury