Short term rentals in Penticton have been a controversial issue for sometime. (File photo)

Short term rentals in Penticton have been a controversial issue for sometime. (File photo)

Last chance for public feedback on short term rentals in Penticton

The survey will close on Jan. 27

Penticton residents and property owners have less than a week left to give their feedback on the future of short-term rentals in the community.

The survey is being hosted through the shapeyourcitypenticton.ca website until Jan. 27. Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Penticton Public Library, the Community Centre and City Hall.

Once the survey closes, the feedback will be reviewed before being presented to city council to discuss future policies around short-term rentals. Those policies will also go before the public before being implemented.

The City of Penticton released a helpful fact-sheet about short-term rentals in the city as part of their survey to gather public input. (City of Penticton)

“Short-term rentals provide benefits such as more accommodation options for tourists and mortgage helpers for the operators but more recently, questions have arisen about their impact on housing supply and traditional visitor accommodations such as hotels and motels. Given these questions, council asked staff to study the benefits and impacts of the current program in Penticton,” said Blake Laven, director of development services.

Today, there are 18,500 homes in the city and of these, about 360 to 500 are licensed short-term rentals. Nearly half of these short-term rentals are single-family homes which are primarily (57%) occupied by the operator.

In March 2022, Summerland council adopted a set of five bylaws governing short-term rental units in the community including requiring at least one primary residential unit on the lot where someone lives most of the year as their principal home.

READ MORE: Have your say on short-term rentals in Penticton

In Penticton, the feedback from the public will also be added to information gathered from local stakeholders such as local hotels, Okanagan College and Travel Penticton.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is also conducting a survey to address concerns on short-term rentals. The survey will run from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15. You can find the survey here.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rental marketshort term rentals

Previous story
Speeding RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in Armstrong 2021 crash
Next story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

Just Posted

Team Turris prevailed in the championship All-Star game held Saturday at the outdoor rink in Penticton. (Island Images Photography)
BCHL ‘thrilled’ with how well All Stars Weekend turned out in Penticton

Huge rocks fell onto the path at Garnett Family Park in Okanagan Falls on Jan. 10. An assessment is underway. (RDOS)
Okanagan Falls park reopens after rock fall

Short term rentals in Penticton have been a controversial issue for sometime. (File photo)
Last chance for public feedback on short term rentals in Penticton

Okanagan College is trying to determine whether any personal information has been compromised. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College students to have free access to credit monitoring following cyberattack