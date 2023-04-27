Knife left on playground in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Large knife left on children’s playground in Kelowna

A young child almost sat on the knife at Cameron Park

A Kelowna mother is warning parents to be extra vigilant when taking their children to Cameron Park after her three-year-old almost sat on a six-inch knife left on a play set.

The incident happened, Thursday morning when the woman spotted something near her child who was climbing on equipment at the park’s playground.

A knife had been left on the equipment with the blade poking out.

Luckily the mother saw the knife right before her child was about to sit on it. She disposed of the blade in the garbage.

However, she wants parents to know of the incident and to keep a keen eye out for other possible dangerous objects when playing in the area or Richter Street and Birch Avenue.

Breaking News

