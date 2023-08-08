56.5 grams of suspected cocaine/crack-cocaine, 68.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine were taken off Kelowna streets on Tuesday, Aug. 1 after a routine traffic stop. (Kelowna RCMP)

Large amounts of cocaine, meth taken off Kelowna streets after traffic stop

The men had 56.5 grams of suspected cocaine/crack-cocaine, 68.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine

The Kelowna RCMP took a significant amount of drugs off the streets on Aug. 1.

On that Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., an officer conducting a routine traffic stop pulled over a white truck close to the intersection of Highway 33 and Molnar Road. During the stop, it was discovered the two men in the vehicle had 56.5 grams of suspected cocaine/crack-cocaine, 68.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a large amount of money on them.

That amount of drugs leads to 565 individual doses of cocaine and 681 individual doses of methamphetamine.

Because of the quantity of drugs, the officer believed the two men were selling them, leading to the cash being seized with the drugs.

“This simple traffic stop resulted in our officer possibly saving thousands of lives by removing these drugs from our streets,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

The two men were released pending testing results from the seized drugs.

