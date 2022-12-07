Langley MLA Andrew Mercier speaking previously at a local business. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley MLA Andrew Mercier speaking previously at a local business. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley MLA joins cabinet, oversees workforce development

Andrew Mercier is taking up a new ministry of state int he B.C. government

One of Langley’s MLAs has been appointed to cabinet under new NDP Premier David Eby.

Andrew Mercier, who represents the Langley riding, has been named minister of state for workforce development.

Before being elected in 2020, Mercier, a lawyer, had worked within the B.C. labour movement, including as executive director of the B.C. Building Trades Council.

Until this cabinet appointment, Mercier had been acting as the parliamentary secretary for skills training. The newly-created minister of state role he’ll take up is on a similar track to his previous work inside and outside of government.

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce offered an immediate congratulations to Mercier on Twitter.

“We look forward to collaborating as we find ways to fill the 83,000 jobs expected to go empty over this decade in B.C.!” the chamber said.

READ ALSO: B.C. finance minister replaced in Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsLangleyLangley City

Previous story
Environmental alliance calls for end to fracking as Eby swears in new cabinet
Next story
Dog house goes up in flames in Oliver

Just Posted

Penticton residents will have their chance to share their thoughts on a proposed six-storey apartment building at 270 Riverside Drive at a public hearing on Dec. 20. (City of Penticton photo)
Vacation rentals a concern for proposed 6-storey Penticton apartment project

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)
Dog house goes up in flames in Oliver

Pay parking in downtown has been stopped until March 31, now offering two hour free parking instead. (File photo)
Pay parking is no more (for now) in downtown Penticton

Coyotes are common in the Okanagan. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Okanagan Nature Nut: Co-existing with coyotes requires caution