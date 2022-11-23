Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period, Monday, November 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti rises during Question Period, Monday, November 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Lametti began preparing for use of Emergencies Act several days into convoy’s arrival

A public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act during the “Freedom Convoy” protests has learned that Justice Minister David Lametti raised the idea of using the legislation several days after the protests began in Ottawa.

Lametti testified that staff in his department began thinking about the possibility of using the legislation in late January.

He says he raised the idea to be “prudent” and ensure the government was prepared for whatever action it might decide to take to deal with the blockades.

Before his testimony began, a lawyer for the federal government cautioned that Lametti would be limited in what evidence he can provide because he is also the attorney general and the government has not waived solicitor-client privilege.

Lametti said the same when he provided testimony before a parliamentary committee that is also investigating the government’s decision to use the Emergencies Act.

A summary of an interview Lametti gave to the commission before his testimony shows that he said he could not divulge what kind of legal analysis the federal cabinet relied on to invoke the act because of solicitor-client privilege.

Stephanie Taylor and Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. premier wins labour praise for poking Ontario, rejecting notwithstanding clause

Just Posted

Vader was found wandering around Oliver after his owner died in October. He’s still looking for his forever home, says SPCA. (SPCA photo)
Vader the dog found wandering Oliver is still looking for furever home

Scorch and burn marks can be seen on a wall and Seacan at Salvation Army where a suspicious fire was Monday, Nov. 21. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Second suspicious fire in under a month at Penticton Salvation Army

The design on the Nature Canada NatureBus that will be coming through Penticton and Osoyoos at the end of November. (Submitted)
Help deliver a message on conservation when the NatureBus comes to the Okanagan

DuffleBag Theatre’s A Christmas Carol comes to Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on Dec. 11. (Contributed)
A Christmas Carol comes to Penticton just in time for the holidays