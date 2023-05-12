The first mural on Winfield Memorial Hall was completed in 2015 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the incorporation of the municipality of Lake Country. (District of Lake Country)

The first mural on Winfield Memorial Hall was completed in 2015 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the incorporation of the municipality of Lake Country. (District of Lake Country)

Lake Country puts out the call for inspired artists

The district is requesting a mural to be created on the Winfield Memorial Hall

The District of Lake Country is looking for an artist or artist team to create a painted mural on the Winfield Memorial Hall.

It is to be painted on the south-facing wall, which has high visibility and is located next to the municipal hall. The location connects to Main Street in the town centre, the commercial and civic centre of the municipality.

The concept that is to serve as the focus of the mural image is “Gratitude for Community, Connection and the Land”.

Artists are invited to create an image for this mural that relates to and expresses the concepts suggested by this title.

The commission fee for the project is $45,000.

More information is available on the District of Lake Country website.

READ MORE: Vernon group pushing for No Mow May

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

artistArtist ExhibitLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province acknowledges more needs to be done to prepare B.C. for earthquakes
Next story
British Columbians will soon be able to self-identify gender on government forms

Just Posted

Mason Poolman, right, scored his first career BCHL playoff goal in Game No. 1 of the Fred Page Cup Finals on Friday, May 12, at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees down Alberni Valley Bulldogs, take 1-0 series lead in BCHL Finals

The Penticton Vees battle the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the 2023 Fred Page Cup Finals. The mayors of the B.C. cities have made a friendly bet ahead of the series. (Photo- Jack Murray)
Mayors of Penticton, Port Alberni make bet ahead of BCHL Finals

High water levels at the Shuttleworth Creek Bridge in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday, May 3. The RDOS rescinded its evacuation alerts in the area on May 12. (Warren Smith - Western News)
Evacuation alerts around Okanagan Falls rescinded

Blue chunks sold as 'down' or 'dope' in Penticton carry a high risk of overdose and fatal overdose Interior Health is warning. (IH)
Dangerous drug alert for high risk of overdose and death in Penticton