Ross Wightman was approved for compensation after falling ill due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Ross Wightman/Facebook)

Lake Country man files suit after complications from COVID vaccine

Wightman was one of the first Canadians approved for compensation

One of the first Canadians approved for compensation after complications from a COVID-19 vaccine has filed a civil suit.

Ross Wightman from Lake Country is taking AstraZeneca, the Attorney General of Canada, the Province of B.C., Interior Health, Verity Pharmaceuticals and Hogarth’s Clinic Pharmacy to court for the adverse affects he had from the vaccine.

READ MORE: Lake Country man one of 1st in Canada to be approved for COVID vaccine injury compensation

Wightman received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 30, 2021, and in less than two weeks started to exhibit symptoms that would ultimately change his whole life.

Following a series of tests, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The disorder causes the body’s immune system to attack the nerves, resulting in weakness and tingling in the extremities and can lead to paralysis of the whole body.

Wightman was approved for compensation for a vaccine injury more than a year after receiving the shot on May 27, 2022.

