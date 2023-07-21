Expert bander Matthias Bieber examines the wings of a Red-Shafted Flicker at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory’s open house in 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Expert bander Matthias Bieber examines the wings of a Red-Shafted Flicker at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory’s open house in 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Lack of experts brings an end to bird banding at Vaseaux Lake in South Okanagan

The program bands birds and tracks them for year-to-year comparisons

A lack of available experts is likely to put an end to the annual bird banding program at the Vaseuax Lake Bird Observatory.

Every year the observatory tracks and captures birds during the migratory season in the fall. The bands allow experts not only to track where the birds will travel but also which birds return back to the same area over time.

Bird banding also allows researchers to keep an approximate track of the population levels of various species from year to year.

That process is a delicate one as the birds need to be handled with care to prevent injury, and that requires an expert to ensure it is done appropriately.

Over the season, upwards of thousands of birds can be captured, banded, and then released over a period of less than two months.

READ MORE: Bird Migration Day open house returns to Vaseux Lake

In a post on social media earlier in July, the observatory shared that they have been unable to find a master bander for the fall migration.

“This seems to have been a challenging year for more stations than our own and may just be the result of an aging cohort of banders at more full-time employment locations retiring, and those newly open positions winning out over our seasonal employment opportunity,” said the observatory.

Instead, the plan is to work on fundraising projects at the observatory instead.

The Okanagan is a bird-watching hot spot in Canada and an important summer nesting area for many species. Birds that have bred in the boreal forest and northern parts of B.C. also funnel through the Okanagan Valley on their way south to the United States, Central America and South America, using Vaseux Lake area as a migration stopover to refuel on insects or seeds.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birdsConservationWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tip line launched for missing B.C. kids Aurora, Joshua Bolton amid Amber Alert

Just Posted

Willis Creek fire near Princeton. (BC Wildfire)
Fire burning east of Highway 3 near Princeton

This juvenile bear wandered through a West Bench backyard early July, 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Do the ‘bear’ minimum: Report wildlife encounters in the Okanagan-Similkameen

Expert bander Matthias Bieber examines the wings of a Red-Shafted Flicker at the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory’s open house in 2019. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Lack of experts brings an end to bird banding at Vaseaux Lake in South Okanagan

Time Family of Wines general manager Christa Lee McWatters stands in the barrel room (theatre No. 1 of the old Pen Mar theatre) at the grand opening of the new Chronos tasting room now open daily at 361 Martin Street in downtown Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
PHOTOS: Bottle sabering, barrel thieving offered at newly opened Penticton tasting room