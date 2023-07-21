Lack of experts brings an end to bird banding at Vaseaux Lake in South Okanagan

A lack of available experts is likely to put an end to the annual bird banding program at the Vaseuax Lake Bird Observatory.

Every year the observatory tracks and captures birds during the migratory season in the fall. The bands allow experts not only to track where the birds will travel but also which birds return back to the same area over time.

Bird banding also allows researchers to keep an approximate track of the population levels of various species from year to year.

That process is a delicate one as the birds need to be handled with care to prevent injury, and that requires an expert to ensure it is done appropriately.

Over the season, upwards of thousands of birds can be captured, banded, and then released over a period of less than two months.

In a post on social media earlier in July, the observatory shared that they have been unable to find a master bander for the fall migration.

“This seems to have been a challenging year for more stations than our own and may just be the result of an aging cohort of banders at more full-time employment locations retiring, and those newly open positions winning out over our seasonal employment opportunity,” said the observatory.

Instead, the plan is to work on fundraising projects at the observatory instead.

The Okanagan is a bird-watching hot spot in Canada and an important summer nesting area for many species. Birds that have bred in the boreal forest and northern parts of B.C. also funnel through the Okanagan Valley on their way south to the United States, Central America and South America, using Vaseux Lake area as a migration stopover to refuel on insects or seeds.

