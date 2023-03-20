Keremeos looking at 3.5 per cent tax increase for 2023

The village will be gathering public input at Monday’s meeting

Keremeos’ budget for 2023 is calling for a 3.48 per cent tax increase.

The draft budget will be presented for public input at the village council’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Based on an average residential property value of $466,731, that will amount to an increase of about $35.11 for the year.

The village’s operating expenses are expected to increase from $2.1 million in 2022’s budget to $2.3 million in 2023.

Among projects scheduled for the 2023 budget are a number that are funded by grants, including the remaining work on the upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

Non-grant funded projects include road-work, paid for out of development cost charges and the road reserve, a gas furnace for the municipal hall, street and sidewalk repairs paid for through the gas tax, and rebuilds of the sewer system’s #2 and #3 lift stations which will be funded out of the sewer reserve and development cost charges.

Also budgeted for 2023 is further work on repairing the manholes in the community, with a grant application outstanding and $103,000 of village money set for the project.

