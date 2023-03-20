Village of Keremeos offices. (Brennan Phillips Keremeos Review)

Keremeos looking at 3.5 per cent tax increase for 2023

The village will be gathering public input at Monday’s meeting

Keremeos’ budget for 2023 is calling for a 3.48 per cent tax increase.

The draft budget will be presented for public input at the village council’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Based on an average residential property value of $466,731, that will amount to an increase of about $35.11 for the year.

The village’s operating expenses are expected to increase from $2.1 million in 2022’s budget to $2.3 million in 2023.

Among projects scheduled for the 2023 budget are a number that are funded by grants, including the remaining work on the upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

Non-grant funded projects include road-work, paid for out of development cost charges and the road reserve, a gas furnace for the municipal hall, street and sidewalk repairs paid for through the gas tax, and rebuilds of the sewer system’s #2 and #3 lift stations which will be funded out of the sewer reserve and development cost charges.

Also budgeted for 2023 is further work on repairing the manholes in the community, with a grant application outstanding and $103,000 of village money set for the project.

