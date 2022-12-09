Keremeos joins voices with BC Rural Health Network

The network is working to represent rural communities and their issues with the government

The Village of Keremeos is one of the latest communities to join the BC Rural Health Network.

The network works to collectively represent the rural communities in the province and bring their voices together.

Council was unanimous in supporting the village joining the network along with paying the $50 annual membership fee at their Dec. 5 council meeting.

“We’re looking to represent the populations of groups of municipalities and regions and the goal of the group is to find overarching concerns that impact all rural residents in B.C. and then champion those causes for impact,” Paul Adams, administrator for the network, told council.

The network has formed an implementation committee to work towards solutions rural communities are facing, and they have been holding meetings with members of the government and cabinet as well as health authorities such as Interior Health.

Staffing shortages are just one such issue, but an issue that has hit Keremeos in recent years. As recently as September this year, the South Similkameen Health Centre was forced to close the emergency department overnight due to staffing shortages.

Keremeos is the latest group to have joined the network, following support from the communities of Ashcroft, Oliver, Radium Hot Hot Springs, Spallumcheen and Montrose.

