Keremeos council to get audio-visual equipment

The new equipment could allow for livestreamed council meetings down the road

Keremeos will be entering a new age of communication, at least once the new conferencing equipment arrives for council.

At a meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, council gave early budget approval to order the audio-visual equipment for an expected cost of $39,190.

Members of council were quite excited about the new equipment and what it will allow when it comes to delegations appearing remotely.

“It takes us well beyond the short-term, and will hopefully be what we need for the next 10 years,” said Mayor Jason Wiebe.

The new equipment is the same setup that the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen currently uses.

One of the draws for this particular set of equipment is the ease of installation. A previous setup that the Village was looking to install would have required ripping up some of the walls for the cables and equipment, while what was approved on Feb. 6, will just require a wired connection to the internet and setting up several screens.

Councillors will have their own individual units with microphones and speakers to ensure that everyone can be heard clearly throughout the meeting.

Council also said that while the equipment will allow for the possibility of streaming council meetings live online, which would allow for remote participation, that would require a decision to be made at a later date.

