Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting Strides, a run/walk fundraiser

Take stride to support those making a positive impact in Kelowna

Clair Hutman, one of many participants in the 2018 Strides event, waves enthusiastically as his wife, Carol, laughs at her husband’s energy. - Credit: Matthew Abrey

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is making ‘Strides’ towards providing necessary resources to our unsheltered neighbours, but they need the community’s help.

The Gospel Mission is hosting the 12th annual run/walk event on March 4, to raise money for the essential services that they provide.

With a fundraising goal of $70,000, the multi-service agency plans to “improve services and fill in gaps along the continuum of care,” to ensure the best outcomes for the people they serve, said Carmen Rempel, Executive Director.

Pets are welcome to stride along at the fundraising event.

To learn more, donate and register visit kelownagospelmission.ca or Strides Kelowna.

