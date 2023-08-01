Kelowna’s Denim on the Diamond pitching for new venue

Kelowna’s Denim on the Diamond is looking for a new home.

For the last several years, the music festival has been held at Kings Stadium on Gaston Avenue.

“When we started this event six years ago, we never expected in our wildest dreams we’d be hosting tens of thousands of people,” said Kurt Jory, with Thick as Thieves Entertainment. “Unfortunately Kings Stadium just isn’t designed for this purpose.”

Jory added the stadium has been the home to Kelowna Men’s Major Fastball Association for decades.

“They have graciously collaborated with us over the years, but due to the overwhelming community support, we’re bursting at the seams.”

Jory said as the festival has showcased more artists and attracted more music lovers, the growth means they have to consider another venue to provide the best experience possible.

“We’re working behind the scenes to find a new home that can accommodate the type of demand for this music festival. For now, we’re focused on delivering guests the best Denim yet.

The event has also expanded over the years to include Lions Park, allowing for more space to include local retailers, food trucks and games.

More information and tickets are available on the Denim on the Diamond website.

READ MORE: Lets-a go! Moonlight Movie Tour comes to Central Okanagan

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLive musicMusicmusic festivalsRCMP