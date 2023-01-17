(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna taxi driver assaulted and robbed by passengers

The incident happened in the Mission the morning of Jan. 17

A taxi driver was assaulted in the Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

After picking up the men, the taxi took them to the Raymer Road and Riley Court area around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was then hit with a weapon, causing the taxi to drive into a fence.

The men robbed the driver and took off on foot. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no description of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Activists gather as trees cut down at Kelowna affordable housing project

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultKelownaRCMPtaxi

Previous story
Vehicle seized after attempting to run someone over and colliding into Penticton motel
Next story
Car fire closes Vernon street

Just Posted

Cats found in box in Penticton in Dec. (OHS)
101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan

This boulder came crashing down the mountain, over Highway 3 and into a person’s trailer in Keremeos. Luckily the person wasn’t home at the time on Jan. 16. (Jaime Pacheco Facebook)
State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

Trans-Canada Highway (MOTI)
Morning Start: Trans-Canada Highway

The room at the Bowmont Motel on Riverside Dr. in Penticton is boarded up where a vehicle drove into Friday, Jan. 13. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Vehicle seized after attempting to run someone over and colliding into Penticton motel