Kelowna Fire Department on the ice at Kelowna Golf and Country Club for cold water training on Jan. 5, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna reporter takes the plunge with firefighters for cold water training

Kelowna Fire Department renews skills with annual training

The Kelowna Fire Department is doing some annual training.

Capital News’ Brittany Webster joined the firefighters for cold water and ice training at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

If you happen to fall in the ice, first try to stay calm and catch your breath. Next, swim back to where you fell in as the ice there was strong enough to hold you. Then using your forearms, kick your legs to get yourself horizontal and pull yourself out onto your stomach. Once out of the water, roll away from where you fell until it is safe to stand up.

READ MORE: ‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at B.C. ski resort

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersKelownaOkanaganWinter

Previous story
Two men arrested after 30 trees illegally cut in Lake Country park
Next story
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market

Just Posted

A sign posted at Penticton’s outdoor rink next to city hall on Jan. 5. The facility opened in February 2022 after a local non-profit raised more than $1 million. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘Absolutely no hockey’: Sticks and pucks could force Penticton’s outdoor rink to close

The various communities and electoral areas within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will each have a different share of the 2023 budget. The budget for the coming year was given first reading on Jan. 5. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen image)
Property taxes forecast to increase in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Summerland resident Debi Johnson calms a busy Penticton Regional Hospital with the soothing sounds of her harp on Wednesday, Jan. 4. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
VIDEO: Soothing sounds of harp calm busy Penticton hospital

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment. (@khzny/Twitter)
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market