Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about grandparent scams. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about grandparent scams. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP warn public about ‘grandparent scams’

Scammers might already know the grandchild’s name and what they call their grandparent

The Kelowna RCMP are warning about a ‘grandparent scam’ targeting seniors.

Also called grandchild scams, these are common scams where a phone call takes place telling the victim their grandchild is in legal trouble, has been in an incident or arrested and they need a large sum of money to get out of it.

Scammers do their research and might already know the grandchild’s name and what they call their grandparent. Scammers usually ask for the money to be sent to them right away and to not tell anyone.

Twice in Kelowna, the scammer has gone to the person’s house to take the money because they convinced the victim (grandparent) by pre-arranging it on the phone.

If you or someone in your family receives a call like this, do not transfer or wire the money and hang up and call another family member to let them know. Also report the scam and phone number to the Kelowna RCMP and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888-495-8501 or info@antifraudcentre.ca.

Government agencies, justice systems or businesses do not request cash or other forms of payment. If they do, it’s a scam.

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating these crimes. If you’re a victim or have received a phone call asking for money, call the RCMP to report it at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Car crashes through Kelowna office building

READ MORE: Tow truck gifted to Okanagan Forest Task Force

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMPScams

Previous story
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack
Next story
Summerland council endorses Waterfront Concept Plan

Just Posted

Aggressive dog bylaws will have more teeth than before among other new animal welfare protections in Penticton. (Black Press file photo)
Six pets and backyard chickens; Penticton rolls out new animal control bylaw

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

Aydar Suniev and Luca Di Pasquo celebrate after the Penticton Vees’ 4-0 victory against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night, Nov. 4. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees gear up for biggest test yet as Highway 97 rivalry renews at SOEC

Steve Dahnert, 60, was riding his motorbike along Highway 33 in 2020 when an SUV travelling in the opposite direction crossed the double-solid lines and collided with him. (Contributed)
Teen driver fined $2,000 for crash that killed well-loved Penticton college instructor