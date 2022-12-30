RCMP search vehicle at Orchard Park Mall. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

RCMP search vehicle at Orchard Park Mall. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP vacuum up thieves who return to the scene of the crime

Three Dyson vacuums stolen from Kelowna Best Buy

Three Dyson vacuums were allegedly stolen from Best Buy at Orchard Park Mall on Dec. 29, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Officers were called to Best Buy on Dec. 30, after the suspected thieves returned to the scene of the crime.

Police on the scene said that two people entered Best Buy on Thursday, purchased one item and then allegedly stole three vacuums.

Then on Friday, the two reportedly came back to Best Buy to return the purchased item, for which they were recognized by staff and RCMP were called.

Officers were seen searching a vehicle and speaking to a woman outside the mall at about 2:20 p.m. Friday.

It’s unclear if the suspected thieves were arrested.

Dyson vacuums run anywhere between $250 up to $850 in price.

