The Kelowna RCMP are looking to return a mixer to its rightful owner. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking to return audio mixer to owner from robbery

The break and enter happened at a downtown Kelowna business on Sept. 17, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a mixing board that was stolen in Sept. 2022.

A high-end Pioneer audio mixing board was one of the items that Kelowna RCMP found while investigating a break-and-enter of a downtown business that happened on Sept. 17 of last year.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to return this property to it’s rightful owner,” said Media Relations Officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “If you are the owner and able to provide proof, please attend the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment on Richter Street.”

Anyone who comes to claim the item must provide some form of evidence of ownership, including proof of purchase, being able to identify any markings on it, or even a photo with the piece of equipment.

