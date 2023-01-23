Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify this woman wanted for alleged assault. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking for woman wanted for alleged assault at Steve-O show

The incident took place Oct. 28, 2022

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a woman involved in the alleged assault at a Steve-O show on Oct. 28, 2022.

The event at the Kelowna Community Theatre was interrupted when a couple was asked to lower their voices during the performance.

Two men began fighting and a woman was then caught on camera punching two other females causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has video of the altercation or recognizes the woman involved is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

