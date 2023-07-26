50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio left his residence on Sunday, July 23 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio left his residence on Sunday, July 23 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help to find missing man

James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday, July 23

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 50-year-old James Michael Montemiglio.

After he was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday, July 23, Montemiglio never showed up to work on Monday.

Both his family and the police say it is out of character for him to be without contact this long and are concerned for his health and well-being.

Montemiglio goes by ‘Mike’, and he stands at 5’11”, 170 pounds with brown hair (mohawk/ponytail) and brown eyes. When he left his residence, he was wearing white Adidas shoes with black stripes, size 12.

If you have any additional information or see Mike, keep him in sight and call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the reference file #2023-42965.

READ MORE: Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

READ MORE: Day 8: Search continues for missing B.C. children

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanaganRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Tom Jackson challenges us all to be kinder and help one another
Next story
LNG Canada strike averted

Just Posted

A $35 million jackpot ticket was purchased in Kamloops while a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Shuswap from the draw on Tuesday, July 25. (File Photo)
Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

A worker is position on the cliff overlooking Highway 97 during the work in the area of the Summerland slide. On May 15, a larger slide occurred covering a 40-metre section of the highway. Around 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material had to be brought down from the slope. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Berthiaume)
Highway 97 at the Summerland slide is now fully open

The July 21 lightning-caused Bull Creek fire west of Summerland grew to 7.4 hectares before it was held. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfires west of Summerland and north of Penticton under control

Blast from the past — A decade ago, Canadian Barbi Brochu was the first finisher of the swim leg of the 2009 Ultraman, setting a new women’s course record with a 2:42:41. The ultra-endurance race left Penticton in 2014 and returned in 2019. The race returns to the city from July 28 to 30, 2023. (Western News file photo)
3-day, 500-km Ultraman Canada race welcomes athletes to Penticton